CIT to Present at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany and Chief Financial Officer John Fawcett will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the CIT website at cit.com/investor. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for a period of 45 days following the event.