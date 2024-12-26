CIT Wins CES 2025 Innovation Award for Transparent Antenna

Revolutionary Transparent Antenna with Ultra-Thin Copper Circuit Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Co. Ltd., a leading startup in advanced materials, has been awarded the CES 2025 Innovation Award in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for its revolutionary transparent antenna, "Dolphin." Inspired by a dolphin's ability to detect a wide range of frequencies, Dolphin represents a groundbreaking innovation in the field, supporting the broadest range of frequencies among transparent antennas.

Meeting the Needs of Next-Generation Vehicles

The automotive industry is rapidly transforming with autonomous driving technologies and the rise of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs), often described as "smartphones on wheels." These advancements demand fast and reliable data transmission, yet existing transparent antennas are limited in frequency range and application. CIT's Dolphin addresses these challenges with a design that combines unparalleled performance and flexibility.

Dolphin operates across six frequency bands, from L-band to K-band, and supports frequencies up to 20 GHz, making it uniquely suited for 5G communication. Its exceptional frequency coverage significantly surpasses that of conventional antennas, meeting the needs of modern connected vehicles.

Transparency and Sustainability at Its Core

Dolphin achieves an extraordinary 90% transparency using ultra-thin copper circuits less than 10 nanometers thick—1,000 times thinner than a human hair. This innovative design ensures the antenna is virtually invisible when integrated into car windows or other glass surfaces. In contrast, traditional antennas rely on copper circuits 5 to 10 micrometers thick, which cannot match Dolphin's sleek and flexible design.

In line with CIT's commitment to sustainability, Dolphin is manufactured using recycled copper wires, reducing its carbon footprint to just 1/1000th of that of traditional antennas. This eco-friendly approach supports CIT's goal of environmentally responsible production.

Expanding Applications Beyond Vehicles

Dolphin's potential extends far beyond automotive applications. It can be utilized in smart building windows, streetlights, and bus stop glass panels, enabling innovative solutions for urban infrastructure. Additionally, CIT's advanced material technology has been applied to create transparent displays. These displays use ultra-thin copper circuits that are invisible to the human eye, delivering a clear and seamless viewing experience. Transparent displays are increasingly popular in digital signage, exhibition halls, commercial spaces, and transportation systems such as cars, buses, and trains.

Showcasing Innovation at CES 2025

CIT will present its award-winning transparent antenna, Dolphin, alongside its transparent display technology at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience these innovations firsthand at the Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #50769.

For additional details about CIT's CES 2025 Innovation Award-winning transparent antenna, Dolphin, visit CIT's Innovation Award Site.

To learn more about Dolphin's groundbreaking technology and applications, watch the product introduction video: Discover Dolphin.

About CIT

CIT is a leading advanced materials startup founded in 2023. Since its foundation, the company has been growing quickly and steadily, specializing in innovative materials like low-dielectric FCCL (Flexible Copper Clad Laminate), transparent antennas, and transparent displays. These advanced products are used in industries such as automotive, smart buildings, and AR/VR technology.

CIT has earned recognition for its innovative technology by winning major awards, including the CES 2025 Innovation Award, the FLY ASIA Advanced Manufacturing Award (2024), and the Public Technology Commercialization Innovation Award (2024). The company also focuses on sustainability by using recycled copper wires to manufacture its products, reducing carbon emissions to 1/1000 of traditional methods.

By collaborating with global companies, CIT is working to bring its groundbreaking products to market and striving to become a global leader in advanced materials for next-generation technologies.

