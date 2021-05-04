CIT Wins Two 2021 Stevie® American Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) today announced that it has won two Stevie® Awards for business excellence in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®. The awards include a Gold award for Company of the Year in Banking and a Silver award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year.

"CIT is pleased to be recognized for our dedication to our customers and communities during the changes and challenges of the past year," said CIT Chairwoman and CEO Ellen R. Alemany. "These awards reflect the collaboration and innovation of our teams in ensuring our customers and communities are supported and empowered."

CIT's Gold award for Company of the Year in Banking was received for the leadership and adaptability of CIT's Community Association Banking team in radically resetting its customer engagement strategy and focusing on support and care for clients in an ever-evolving environment. Developed in response to the virtual push of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual engagement and training efforts resulted in strong performance and enabled clients to manage their financial needs and customer demands in a more dynamic and digitized environment.

The Silver award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in the large business category came in recognition of CIT's Acts of Caring campaign, a transformed employee volunteer campaign that reflected the needs of local communities during the pandemic and focused on doing something good, wherever you are and at a safe social distance. The multi-faceted campaign resulted in the completion of 3,000+ Acts of Caring and the donation of nearly 5,000 volunteer hours by CIT employees in support of various causes including hunger relief, COVID-19 relief and protecting the environment. The campaign also provided support for ten customer-nominated, nonprofit-led community projects.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people."

About CIT

CIT is a leading national bank focused on empowering businesses and personal savers with the financial agility to navigate their goals. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) is a financial holding company with over a century of experience and operates a principal bank subsidiary, CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender). The company's commercial banking segment includes commercial financing, community association banking, middle market banking, equipment and vendor financing, factoring, railcar financing, treasury and payments services, and capital markets and asset management. CIT's consumer banking segment includes a national direct bank and regional branch network. Discover more at cit.com/about.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

