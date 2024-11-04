CITA Insurance Services and Ascot Insurance Company Announce Nationwide Real Estate Agents and Brokers Errors & Omissions Program

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITA Insurance Services and Ascot Insurance Company (Ascot) have partnered to deliver a new real estate agents and brokers error & omissions (E&O) program nationwide.

This admitted insurance product was designed to provide professional liability coverage that addresses the risk management needs of individual agents, brokers, and small firms with businesses up to $4 million in revenue ($6 million in California). Eligibility is open to those focused on residential and commercial real estate sales, leasing, and services with a primary focus on residential revenue.

"This coverage was designed with the independent real estate professional in mind," said Nick DeSon, senior vice president of CITA Insurance Services. "We're proud to partner with the knowledgeable team at Ascot to deliver this excellent coverage and value-driven pricing to the real estate agent and broker marketplace."

This E&O program is differentiated by a broad, customizable insurance offering and a unique personal protection endorsement specifically for insured real estate agents. For more information or to join our select network of distribution partners, please visit www.citainsurance.com.

About CITA Insurance Services

CITA Insurance Services (CITA) is a division of Brown & Brown Program Insurance Services, Inc. and a part of Arrowhead Programs. CITA is an insurance broker and agency with over 30 years in the commercial property and casualty business. Our tenured team specializes in customized insurance programs for professionals in all 50 states.

Arrowhead Programs offers one of the largest portfolios of insurance program business worldwide, spanning commercial, personal, professional liability, public entity, and specialty insurance. For more information, please visit www.ArrowheadPrograms.com.

About Ascot

Ascot is a leading global insurance, reinsurance and underwriting services group with over 20 years of consistency and stability and a diverse insurance product portfolio. U.S. insurance company affiliates within the Ascot Group are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Contact Information:

CITA Insurance Services

Nick DeSon, Senior Vice President

714-939-7350, [email protected]

SOURCE CITA Insurance Services