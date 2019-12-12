Citadel Appoints Tripp Kyle as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel today announced the appointment of Tripp Kyle as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer. Tripp will oversee corporate affairs, communications, branding, and philanthropy for both the Citadel and Citadel Securities businesses, and he will join in the coming months.

Tripp has deep experience in global financial services, corporate affairs, reputation management, and branding across a diverse group of sectors. He has worked across the alternative investment space for his entire career, and he has strong experience at the intersection of technology and finance.

Tripp will join Citadel from Millennium Management which he advised for the last twelve years, including most recently serving as Millennium's first-ever chief communications officer. He also led communications and branding for Millennium's affiliated global quantitative investment firm WorldQuant.

Prior to Millennium, Tripp was at Brunswick Group, where he joined as a Partner in 2011. He co-led Brunswick's global Financial Institutions Group, led many of the firm's largest M&A and IPO engagements, and advised a wide range of global clients across different sectors. Tripp joined Brunswick from Finsbury Group, which he joined in 2006 to assist in launching and operating the firm's U.S. business, and also led Finsbury's Alternative Investment Management practice. Prior to joining Finsbury, he worked for Credit Suisse First Boston.

Tripp graduated from Trinity College with a B.A. in Political Science and completed the Harvard Business School Leading Professional Service Firms program.

"We are excited to welcome Tripp to the team. His deep experience and impressive track record advising international firms will be an asset to the continued growth of our firm," said Citadel Chief Operating Officer Gerald Beeson.

About Citadel

Citadel is a leading investor in the world's financial markets. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including government investment programs, retirement programs, endowments and foundations. On behalf of its investors, Citadel seeks to thoughtfully deploy capital across fixed income, equity and commodities markets. For more information, visit Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. Through innovation and efficiency, the firm provides liquidity with the goal of driving price discovery in more than 35 countries and making markets more competitive, open, and transparent. For more information, visit CitadelSecurities.com.

