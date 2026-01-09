Citadel Completions Rebrands as Citadel Aviation, Expanding Global Aviation Services

LAKE CHARLES, La., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Completions is proud to announce its rebranding as Citadel Aviation, a strategic transformation that reflects the company's evolution from a VIP completions specialist to a comprehensive provider of global aviation services. This rebranding aligns with the company's new vision: to become the preferred global partner for maintenance, modification, refurbishment, and completions in the VIP and elite custom aircraft market. The change also marks a new chapter under the leadership of recently appointed CEO, Greg Colgan.

As part of the rebranding, Citadel Aviation has unveiled a sleek, modern logo, a Wing, symbolizing elegance, safety, and a premium flying experience. The new name and logo underscore Citadel Aviation's commitment to serving the entire aviation industry. The shift to Citadel Aviation addresses a growing market demand for versatile, full-service providers capable of managing both bespoke aircraft projects and fleetwide campaigns and maintenance services with precision and care. Under Mr. Colgan's leadership, shaped by over three decades of experience aviation maintenance environments, the company is fostering a culture of credibility, accountability, and operational excellence led by a continued investment in deep technical expertise. This ethos is rooted in Citadel's founding mission: to deliver faster, better, and more reliable services for their customers.

"Operational credibility is our most valuable asset," Colgan added. "My role is to empower the right experts to succeed. Talented people thrive on accountability and the drive to win. By combining technical expertise with a long-term, partnership-focused mindset, we are building a resilient, high-performing organization that delivers predictable, high-quality solutions for our clients."

About Citadel Aviation (http://www.citadelaviation.com/) is a premier provider of maintenance, modification, refurbishment, and completions for the VVIP and elite custom aircraft market. Headquartered at Chennault International Airport (KCWF) in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the company offers comprehensive, nose-to-tail solutions with a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, technical expertise, and long-term client partnerships. Citadel Aviation's vision is to be the global provider of choice for the most discerning aircraft owners.

