Citadel Credit Union Announces Third Philadelphia Branch Coming to Hunting Park in 2027

Developed in partnership with Esperanza, the new location will bring financial education, community programming and full-service banking to this North Philadelphia neighborhood.

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution, today announced it has signed a lease for its third Philadelphia branch, located in the Hunting Park section of North Philadelphia. Slated to open in 2027 at 133 W. Hunting Park Ave., the branch will be developed in partnership with Esperanza, one of the nation's largest Hispanic, faith-based nonprofit organizations and the building's landlord. The location continues a Philadelphia expansion strategy built around neighborhoods, relationships and long-term community investment.

Like its two Philadelphia predecessors, the Hunting Park branch is designed to be more than a place to bank. It will serve as a space where residents, families and small businesses can access financial services, financial education and meaningful community programming rooted in the neighborhood it serves.

"We've always believed the most important thing we can do is show up," said Bill Brown, president and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "Not just to open a branch but to genuinely earn a place in a community. Hunting Park has deep roots, proud people and real opportunity. Partnering with Esperanza means we're not arriving as an outside institution. We're coming in as neighbors, ready to listen and grow alongside the people we're here to serve."

Building on a Philadelphia Commitment

The Hunting Park announcement is the next chapter in Citadel's expanding Philadelphia presence. After opening its first Philadelphia branch in Overbrook Park in January 2026, the credit union welcomed the community to a grand opening celebration in May, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and block party, attended by elected officials, neighborhood leaders, and residents. A second location, set to open later this year in Cedar Park, at 4900 Baltimore Ave., will bring Citadel's community-centered model to a well-established West Philadelphia corridor.

Hunting Park extends that footprint into North Philadelphia, where more than 17,000 Citadel members already live, work, and study. Each Philadelphia branch is designed to function as a community hub offering financial resources, space for local partnerships, and programming that strengthens the neighborhoods Citadel calls home.

A Partnership Grounded in 40 Years of Community Work

Esperanza has been transforming Hunting Park for four decades. The organization has invested more than $300 million in community resources, serving approximately 35,000 low-income Philadelphians annually through programs that span housing counseling, workforce development, education, economic development, and the arts. Esperanza treats Hunting Park as an "opportunity community," a neighborhood of strength and potential at every income level, and has built its work around a bilingual, culturally reflective approach that centers the Latino community and supports families across the district. That shared belief in place-based investment is what drew Citadel to the partnership.

"Trust in Hunting Park is built block by block. That's what forty years here has taught us," said Rev. Luis Cortés Jr., founder and CEO of Esperanza. "Citadel showed up ready to invest the same way. This branch gives our neighbors a place to build wealth in their own neighborhood. That's what real investment looks like."

More Than a Place to Bank

The branch will offer Citadel's full range of personal and business banking, mortgage-lending services, and financial counseling. Beyond traditional banking, it will serve as a gathering place for financial education workshops, community events and neighborhood programming.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents the 7th District and is a lifelong resident of the neighborhoods she serves, welcomed the announcement.

"I've spent my whole life in this district, and before I was a council member, I spent years working with Esperanza to strengthen it," said Councilmember Lozada. "I know the difference between a financial institution that shows up and one that's truly invested. Citadel is coming in alongside Esperanza, with the right intentions and the right partner. Hunting Park deserves that kind of commitment, and I'm proud to welcome them to the 7th District."

Growing Alongside Philadelphia

The Hunting Park branch is Citadel's third Philadelphia location, reflecting a deliberate, long-term approach to expanding financial access across the city. The goal isn't just to open branch doors. It's to build real relationships in the neighborhoods where those resources are needed most. That's what it means to grow with the community, not just alongside it.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 290,000 members. With approximately $6.9 billion in assets and 25 branches, Citadel is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest credit unions, serving individuals, families, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania, with membership eligibility throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring states, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. Headquartered in Exton, PA, Citadel is recognized in Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group's 2025 list of America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and is an eight-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com. Federally insured by NCUA.

About Esperanza

Esperanza was founded in 1986 to serve "the least of these" and to strengthen Hispanic communities and all who live within them. Today, Esperanza has grown into a $114 million organization with 750 employees serving over 35,000 individuals annually.

Esperanza carries out this mission through programs in education, housing and economic development, arts and culture, and social change. Esperanza is committed to building an opportunity community in Hunting Park, one of Philadelphia's most underserved neighborhoods, where safe streets, quality schools, thriving small businesses, affordable housing, and a vibrant cultural life create pathways for all to thrive.

By addressing the systemic barriers that have historically limited progress for Latino communities, Esperanza provides access to education, skills, and opportunities that serve as on-ramps to economic mobility and long-term success. For more information, visit www.esperanza.us.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union