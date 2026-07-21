Citadel Credit Union Named Official Credit Union of Drexel Athletics Through New Multi-Year Partnership

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drexel Athletics, Citadel Credit Union, and Learfield's Dragons Sports Properties today announced a multi-year partnership naming Citadel the Official Credit Union of Drexel Athletics. The multi-faceted agreement will bring Citadel branding to Sam Cozen Court at the Daskalakis Athletic Center, expand visibility across Drexel Athletics and Recreation facilities, and create new opportunities for fan engagement, campus activations, student-athlete connections, and financial wellness education.

Rendering of Drexel's Sam Cozen Court at Daskalakis Athletic Center, featuring new Citadel Credit Union branding.

Beginning with the 2026–27 season, fans attending Drexel men's and women's basketball games at the Daskalakis Athletic Center, and those watching from home, will see Citadel's logo featured on Sam Cozen Court. The partnership also includes in-venue branding and promotions during men's and women's basketball, visibility at the Vidas Athletic Complex, campus engagement opportunities and digital campaigns designed to reach Drexel fans, students, alumni, and the broader Philadelphia community.

The agreement includes Citadel visibility across multiple Drexel Athletics platforms, including rotational ribbon board messaging at men's and women's basketball, an off-court promotion during regular season men's and women's basketball games, a men's basketball game sponsorship, signage at Vidas Athletic Complex, digital and social media campaigns, broadcast presence on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and campus activations on Lancaster Walk.

Citadel will also have the opportunity to work with Drexel student-athletes through an NIL package tied to future partnership activations. As NIL opportunities continue to create new ways for student-athletes to build their personal brands and earn income, Citadel and Drexel Athletics will explore ways to connect student-athletes with financial wellness education that supports responsible money management, planning, and long-term financial confidence.

The partnership comes as Citadel continues to grow its presence in Philadelphia. The credit union recently opened its first full-service Philadelphia branch in Overbrook Park and has committed to opening two additional full-service branches in the city, with its second location planned for Cedar Park in late 2026 and a third location to be announced soon. Through the partnership with Drexel Athletics, Citadel will strengthen its connection with students, faculty, alumni, fans, and families while expanding awareness of its mission to help members and communities build financial strength.

"Citadel is proud to become the Official Credit Union of Drexel Athletics and partner with a university that has such deep roots in Philadelphia," said Bill Brown, President and CEO of Citadel Credit Union. "As we continue to grow our presence in the city, this partnership gives us a meaningful way to connect with students, families, alumni, and fans while supporting the energy and tradition of Drexel Athletics. We see this as more than a sponsorship. It is an opportunity to build relationships, promote financial strength, and invest in the communities we serve."

As part of the partnership, Citadel and Drexel Athletics will explore opportunities to engage the Drexel community through financial wellness education, student and fan engagement, game-day activations and community-focused programming. Additional details on activations will be announced ahead of the 2026–27 athletics season.

"Our partnership with Citadel Credit Union reflects a strong alignment between two organizations with deep ties to the Philadelphia community and a shared commitment to creating meaningful experiences for our student-athletes and fans," said Maisha Kelly, Vice President, Director of Athletics and Recreation, Drexel University. "This collaboration provides a dynamic and highly visible platform to engage our campus and the broader region, and we are confident this partnership will continue to enhance the student-athlete experience and strengthen the Drexel Athletics brand moving forward."

Sam Cozen Court, officially dedicated in 2005 in honor of former head coach Sam Cozen, has seen multiple facility upgrades in the past six years. In 2022, Drexel unveiled a state-of-the-art video board, along with eight other video boards around the arena. The renovation also included new scorers' tables, a production room, and revamped audio and lighting systems. The addition of on-court branding marks the latest step in Drexel Athletics' ongoing efforts to enhance the game-day experience and its efforts to build strategic partnerships that support its student-athletes and the broader Drexel community.

"This partnership unites two organizations that share a commitment to Philadelphia and to creating meaningful experiences for the Drexel community," said Brian Radle, General Manager of Dragons Sports Properties. "We are proud to help bring Citadel and Drexel Athletics together in a way that supports the fan experience, student-athletes, and community engagement."

Facilitated by Dragons Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield and the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Drexel Athletics, the partnership brings together Citadel and Drexel Athletics around a shared goal: creating meaningful experiences for fans, supporting student-athletes, and strengthening connections across the campus and Philadelphia communities.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution providing banking, investment, and insurance services to more than 290,000 members. With approximately $6.9 billion in assets and 25 branches, Citadel is one of the Greater Philadelphia region's largest credit unions, serving individuals, families, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania with membership eligibility throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring states, including Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Citadel is recognized as a Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group 2025 America's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions and is a seven-time certified Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

Federally insured by NCUA.

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

SOURCE Citadel Credit Union