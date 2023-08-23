Citadel Credit Union Commits to Donating $1 Million to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia With Renewal of Parkway Run & Walk Sponsorship

Citadel has renewed its commitment to sponsoring the beloved CHOP event through 2027; will continue its dedication of surpassing fundraising records each year.

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Credit Union has announced it will renew its longstanding, award-winning partnership with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) by signing on as presenting sponsor of the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk through 2027. Through this sponsorship, Citadel has committed to donating at least $1 million over four years to support breakthrough pediatric cancer research at the Cancer Center at CHOP.

Citadel Credit Union is proud to present the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk each year. As an organization, we are dedicated to breaking the fundraising records each year for pediatric cancer through this amazing event. The Citadel Credit Union team at the CHOP Parkway Run & Walk.

Citadel, a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union, focuses on building strength throughout the Greater Philadelphia community and offering the financial tools and guidance to help people build a brighter future. Encompassing its CHOP partnership and corporate mission, Citadel recently launched a new corporate giving program, Citadel Cares, which serves as the charitable arm of the company. Citadel Cares will be dedicated to supporting philanthropic efforts across the Greater Philadelphia area that help people and communities prosper, including the Parkway Run & Walk and associated fundraising efforts.

The Parkway Run & Walk, presented by Citadel, is a 5K run/2K walk that is the largest annual fundraiser for the Cancer Center at CHOP, an internationally recognized leader in pediatric cancer treatment and care. Citadel has been involved with Parkway for the past four years and has raised over $750,000 for CHOP's Cancer Center through the sponsorship. In 2023, Citadel and CHOP were recognized with the Philadelphia Business Journal's Faces of Philanthropy award for their philanthropic partnership, based on community impact in 2022 as well as the organizations' body of charitable work over multiple years. Last year, the 20th anniversary of the event brought nearly 10,000 supporters to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia and raised a record-breaking $2 million, including a $300,000 donation from Citadel.

"Citadel's partnership with CHOP has grown year after year, and we couldn't be prouder to renew our commitment to helping them reach record-breaking fundraising goals with the Parkway event," said Philip Faris, Senior Vice President, Citadel Credit Union. "Patients and families come to CHOP from around the globe to receive the best pediatric cancer care from some of the world's top clinicians, and they are in our backyard here in Greater Philadelphia. The Citadel Building Strength Team is thrilled to support this amazing cause and to continue working with CHOP."

CHOP's Parkway Walk and Run will be held this year on Sunday, September 24. Citadel employees have begun fundraising and will gather for the excitement in September. At the event, Citadel will have a double tented area with giveaways for attendees and a digital photobooth.

"On behalf of the Cancer Center, I would like to thank Citadel Credit Union for its ongoing partnership and sponsorship of our annual Parkway Run & Walk," said Stephen Hunger, MD, Chief of the Division of Oncology and Director of the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Citadel's community involvement and generosity not only helps support breakthrough research and exceptional patient care within our Center, but also get us one step closer to conquering childhood cancer for children all over the world."

To learn more about Citadel's partnership with CHOP and to register or donate for the 2023 Parkway Run, visit CitadelBanking.com/CHOP.

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 257,000 members. At $5.7 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a 2023 Fortune Recommends Best Credit Union, Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Credit Union, and a certified 2023 Great Place to Work. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

SOURCE Citadel Federal Credit Union