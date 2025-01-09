CITADEL EHS APPOINTS KIER DELEO AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TO ENHANCE OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kier DeLeo as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2025. This strategic addition to our leadership team underscores Citadel's commitment to enhancing operational excellence and delivering superior environmental, health, safety, and sustainability services.

With over 25 years in environmental consulting and contracting, Mr. DeLeo brings a wealth of experience to the COO role. He will lead our Strategy & Planning Team and oversee all operational functions, focusing on fostering collaboration across practices, optimizing resource utilization, and aligning operations with Citadel's strategic objectives.

Mr. DeLeo's leadership has been instrumental in establishing Citadel's Building Sciences practice as an industry leader. His dedication to innovation and quality will be invaluable as we continue to expand and enhance our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

"Kier's appointment as COO marks a significant milestone for Citadel EHS," said Loren Witkin, CEO of Citadel EHS. "His extensive experience and proven leadership will be pivotal as we strive to deliver integrated, high-quality solutions to our clients."

Citadel EHS is a leading provider of environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting services, dedicated to delivering integrated solutions that meet the complex needs of our clients. Our team of experts is committed to excellence, innovation, and collaboration, ensuring the highest standards of service and support.

