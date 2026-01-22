Citadel EHS Expands Northern California Building Sciences and Industrial Hygiene Consulting with Hazardous Building Materials Expertise

Strategic leadership hire strengthens asbestos, lead-based paint, indoor air quality, and exposure assessment support across the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS announced the expansion of its Northern California building sciences and industrial hygiene consulting services with the addition of Kristoffer "Kris" Maglunob as Associate Practice Lead of Building Sciences, based in the firm's Grass Valley office.

Kris brings extensive experience in asbestos and lead-based paint consulting, hazardous building materials assessments, and occupational exposure evaluations, supporting public- and private-sector clients across California and the United States. His work includes complex infrastructure, institutional, and commercial projects where regulatory compliance, environmental risk management, and schedule certainty are critical.

Capabilities strengthened in Northern California

Hazardous building materials surveys (asbestos and lead-based paint)

Clearance testing and project monitoring

Occupational exposure evaluations

Indoor air quality assessments

Mold and moisture investigations

Kris is a California Department of Public Health (CDPH) certified Lead Inspector/Assessor and a California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) Certified Asbestos Consultant (CAC). At Citadel EHS, he will focus on expanding building sciences and industrial hygiene services throughout Northern California - including the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento region - delivering practical, defensible solutions tailored to project-specific needs.

This strategic hire reflects Citadel EHS' continued investment in local leadership to support growing demand for building sciences and industrial hygiene services across Northern California.

About Citadel EHS

Citadel EHS is a leading environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm providing integrated services, including industrial hygiene, safety consulting, environmental engineering and science, environmental permitting, building sciences, and ESG strategies. With continued employee ownership and a collaborative, values-driven culture, Citadel EHS combines deep technical expertise with a practical, client-focused approach.

SOURCE Citadel EHS