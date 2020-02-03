Citadel Healthcare Announces a New Addition

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce our newest addition to the Citadel Healthcare family, The Citadel of Skokie. Located at 9615 Knox Avenue in Skokie, this location will offer a full continuum of care with services for short term rehabilitation, medically complex, post-surgical care, cardiac care, and long-term care.

"We are excited to bring The Citadel of Skokie into the Citadel Healthcare family, instilling our vision and values into the care provided while embracing the fantastic rapport the staff has cultivated within their local community. Born and raised in Skokie, the opportunity to add this facility to our family is especially exciting for me," stated Jonathan Aaron, Principal, at Citadel Healthcare. This marks the 11th location for Citadel Healthcare with other locations in: Wilmette, Chicago, Rockford, Elgin, Hazel Crest, Kankakee and Sterling.

"Our focus always has and will always be family first," says Aaron. "It's not just Citadel caring for your loved one; it's our family caring for yours."

About Citadel Healthcare:

Fortune magazine recently ranked Citadel Healthcare as the #2 best place to work in the United States under the category of aging services. We are committed to personalized, integrated care that factors in the total well-being of every guest and their family members. Our care does not just meet, but exceeds, their expectations. As part of this empathetic, respectful culture of care, we are dedicated to meeting individual preferences and needs in order to help each guest feel at home and achieve an optimal health outcome – our top priority.

A place of strength and well-being.

Our highly individualized, holistic care plans are designed with two goals in mind: to help our guests achieve full functionality and the highest quality of life, and to help them recover as quickly and comfortably as possible so they can get home to the life they love. We go above and beyond to enrich lives, focusing not only on physical function, but also mental and social well-being with compassionate caregivers and uplifting custom amenities.

Making life brighter and better.

Citadel provides highly specialized care addressing each of our guest's custom care needs, ranging from chronic disease management to palliative care to memory support. With a conscious goal to enrich lives on a daily basis, we focus on each guest's satisfaction and engagement. Our skilled team is dedicated to providing peace of mind to family members and guests alike. Whether a loved one needs a place to call home for a week or for longer-term, our facilities ensure their safety and comfort.

For more information on Citadel Healthcare, including our newest location, The Citadel of Skokie, please contact Cole Teller at 224.470.2044 or cteller@citadelhealthcare.com,

