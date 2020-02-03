Citadel Mobilizes $7.5 Million to Support Coronavirus Relief Efforts in China and the United States

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partners at Citadel and Citadel Securities are supporting the relief efforts in the Hubei province and assisting families affected by the Coronavirus.

Over $1 million of critical medical supplies have already been procured for the Hubei Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan. The aid will support humanitarian organizations leading relief efforts in the most affected areas and assist those displaced by the virus.

"Our first priority was delivering much needed supplies requested by local medical professionals and enabling experts to administer aid as effectively as possible. We commend the brave medical personnel dedicated to treating patients and protecting communities," said Peng Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Securities.

"Our hearts go out to all impacted by this situation, particularly those in China which is the native country of many of our colleagues," said Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Citadel.

About Citadel

Citadel is one of the world's leading alternative investment managers. Citadel manages the capital of prominent investors from around the world including retirement programs, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit Citadel.com.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. For more information, visit CitadelSecurities.com

Contact: media@citadel.com

SOURCE Citadel; Citadel Securities