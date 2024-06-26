Citadel Security Group Partners with Great Range Capital

MISSION WOODS, Kan., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Range Capital (GRC), a private equity firm based in Kansas City, has acquired Citadel Security Holdings, Inc. ("Citadel"). GRC also provided funding for Citadel's concurrent acquisition of Metropolitan Protective Services, LLC (MPS), a security patrol services business based in Denver. With operations in Colorado, Missouri, and Iowa, Citadel offers manned guarding, event security, and patrol services to various sectors including government, utilities, infrastructure, healthcare, retail, and residential markets.

Citadel Security USA

Citadel's co-founders, Justin Hale (CEO) and Todd DeJong (CAO), will remain in their respective roles. The partnership with GRC will support the company's ongoing execution of its organic growth strategy, as well as establish a scalable platform for growth through complimentary acquisitions. Mr. Hale shared his enthusiasm about joining forces with GRC, stating, "Partnering with GRC is a transformative step for Citadel. As we remain focused on providing highly reliable services to our clients, we look to work with GRC to expand our capabilities, deliver even greater value to our clients, and extend our protection services into new communities."

Mark Fenner, a GRC Market Ambassador with operating experience across multiple industries, helped identify this opportunity and has joined Citadel's board. Fenner said, "The synergy between Citadel and GRC will unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth. I am proud to be part of this journey."

Ryan Sprott, Managing Partner at GRC, expressed, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Justin and Todd on Citadel's mission to protect people and property. The company offers a customized, cost-effective solution that addresses the unique needs of its clients across a variety of sectors. Our collaboration will help them quickly reach and protect more communities while maintaining high-quality service levels to their clients."

About Citadel Security

Citadel Security provides manned guarding, event security, and patrol services to customers in the government, utilities/infrastructure, healthcare, and retail/residential end markets, among others. Learn more at citadelsecurityusa.com.

About Great Range Capital

Great Range Capital, a private equity firm based in greater Kansas City, primarily targets equity investments in Midwestern companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $150 million. Learn more at greatrangecapital.com.

SOURCE Great Range Capital