Citalid launches TPRM module to help organizations quantify and manage supplier's cyber risk

A strategic capability for resilience and compliance

Digital ecosystems are expanding, but visibility into supplier exposure remains limited. Citalid's TPRM module addresses this gap by integrating Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), quantitative risk modeling, and AI, giving organizations a 360-degree view of third-party risk.

"Our TPRM module finally gives CISOs a comprehensive view of all their third parties, enabling them to focus on those that pose the greatest risk," said Maxime Cartan, Co-founder and CEO of Citalid. "This connection between high-level visibility and granular risk modeling has been missing from today's TPRM market."

Integrated and actionable risk insights

Building on Citalid Core (First-Party Risk Analysis) and Citalid Portfolio (for insurers and financial institutions), the TPRM module allows organizations to:

cyber risks across their supply chain with dynamic visualization. Tier and prioritize critical suppliers based on their risk profile and operational importance.

critical suppliers based on their risk profile and operational importance. Act on CTI-enriched, contextualized data — without relying only on self-declared questionnaires.

A generative-AI document analysis feature speeds up information gathering and simplifies initial supplier assessments.

"AI saves valuable time in document analysis while keeping final decisions with the teams. It is a powerful autonomy and efficiency driver for CISOs and procurement departments " added Olivier Hamon, CTPO of Citalid.

Proven results from early deployments

During a pilot with a major European banking group, Citalid's TPRM module revealed significant discrepancies between perceived and actual supplier risk:

61 % of suppliers showed higher real exposure than their self-assessments.

of suppliers showed higher real exposure than their self-assessments. 71 % had below-average cyber maturity.

About Citalid

Citalid is the leading european SaaS platform for cyber risk quantification. Founded in 2018 by two Cyber Threat Intelligence experts, Citalid helps businesses and insurers make informed decisions by translating dynamic threat data into actionable financial indicators. Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle and Forrester's Cyber Risk Quantification Solutions Landscape, Citalid works with leading organizations including Alstom, Allianz, Capgemini, Fresenius, and Lagardère.

