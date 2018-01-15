CITE2018 Presented "China Night" in Las Vegas

This year's CES was, jokingly, said to be short for "China Electronics Show", for around 1/3 of its exhibitors were from China. However, the real China electronics show would be CITE, which is expected to gather approximately 2,000 Chinese innovative enterprises in Shenzhen in April.

Concurrently with "China Night", the CITE North America Press Conference was attended by Hu Yan, CITE representative & Inspector of China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology; Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal City; Ren Faqiang, Deputy Consul-General of China's Consulate General in San Francisco; government officials from Nevada and Las Vegas, and part of CITE's prime exhibitors. Industry leaders from Qualcomm, Microsoft, Huawei, IFLYTEK, TCL, Cheetah Mobile, Suning, JD.com, BYD gathered to discuss cutting-edge consumer electronics technologies, highlighting trending topics of AI, driverless cars, smart home, robotics and IoT. Nearly one hundred journalists from Reuters, NY Times, ABC News, Yahoo, CNET, PC Magazine, The Verge, and Digital Trends, attended the press conference, which was facilitated by IFLYTEK's instant voice translation system to eliminate any language barriers.

Hu Yan remarked in her speech on China's IT status, "China cannot do without the world and the world also needs China. China's booming IT market welcomes talents from all over the world."

Gao Yuyue, Deputy Secretary General of Shenzhen, introduced IT development of Shenzhen - the Chinese Silicon Valley. Chen Wenhai, Secretary General of CITE2018 and Deputy GM of CEC Information Services, shared the preparation for CITE2018 which will focus on AI, IoT, smart home, new displays, and automobile electronics. He also extended his warm welcome to global IT professionals to join in CITE2018 in April to witness the fast-growing Chinese market and seek business opportunities.

Shao Yang, Chief Strategy Officer of Huawei Consumer Business, delivered a keynote speech titled "Open 3 Doors in a Fully Connected Era". He stated that connection is the theme of this generation. In an information explosion era when human connection increases by 4 times, object connection by 100 times and information connection by 10,000 times, there are 3 doors: HMI, IoT and 5G. To open the doors, Huawei has prepared 3 keys: Mate 10 series, HiLink and 5G global commercial network. As the world is entering the AI era, people think that AI will be able to do everything except for literature. Yet Chen Shi, Vice president of Microsoft, showed Microsoft's another virtual assistant XiaoIce which defeated 2 human writers in a poem competition. This raises the question that when robots can write literary works, will AI expand into new territories?

Keith B. Strier from Ernst & Young mediated the dialogue session, where Matthew Grob, Executive Vice President of Qualcomm; Hu Yu, Executive President of IFLYTEK; Zhao Feng, CTO of Haier; Xiang Jiangxu, Executive Vice President of Suning Commerce; Chen Lei, CEO of Xunlei had a lively discussion on human-machine interaction revolution and its impact on the future consumer electronics industry.

At the end of the conference, Chen Wenhai was interviewed by Het Financieele Dagblad and China Daily, and shared CITE's status and global strategy as well as his insights on Chinese enterprises' overseas development and cooperation with their European and American counterparts.

On January 10, the CITE delegation visited Dolby Global Headquarters in Los Angeles. Kevin Yeaman, President of Dolby Laboratories, introduced Dolby's history and its business in China, and highly evaluated many innovative Chinese chip partners including HiSilicon, Unisplendour Chip, Rockchip, Montage Technology, Sanechips, and Goke Micro and extended his gratitude for their support. Dolby is looking forward to further cooperating with CITE and benefiting from CITE's wide connection with a large number TV and mobile phone manufacturers that may become Dolby's potential partners and form an ecology of video and audio devices.

