CiteAb Launches New Explore Platform for Streamlined Research Antibody & Reagent Selection

Leading life science database launches new scientific image search tool and improved reagent search engine to help scientists save time, reduce waste, and improve reproducibility.

BATH, England, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CiteAb, a leading scientific database and research platform, is proud to announce the launch of the CiteAb Explore Platform, comprising their globally trusted Reagent Search Engine and brand new Image Search Engine.

Built on over a decade of AI-driven data collection combined with expert human curation, CiteAb's database contains 16M+ research tools and their use in 40M+ publications, covering antibodies, proteins, models, kits and more. This data underpins the Explore Platform, which helps researchers identify fit-for-purpose reagents, faster.

Evidence-led experimental planning with the new Image Search Engine

CiteAb's brand new Image Search tool allows researchers to rapidly investigate peer-reviewed scientific images. Developed with input from the scientific community, it provides easy access to 850,000+ cropped experimental images - covering 610,000+ proteins, 5,000+ diseases, and 160,000 cell lines - linked directly to publications and the reagents used.

Key Benefits of Scientific Image Search:

Save time identifying reagents, by filtering to relevant experimental images by application, disease, and more, and viewing the products used

by filtering to relevant experimental images by application, disease, and more, and viewing the products used Reduce experimental failures by reviewing methods and identifying reagents with proven performance

by reviewing methods and identifying reagents with proven performance Build on prior research, by exploring publications linked to images, from open and closed-access journals

Faster reagent evaluation with the improved Reagent Search Engine

CiteAb's Reagent Search Engine, a tool already trusted by scientists in all of the top 20 pharma companies, helps researchers search antibodies, proteins, biochemicals, nucleotides, cell lines, and kits. As of 2026, instrument data is also included.

The search tool ranks products only by citations, and enables researchers to evaluate reagents using experimental data, supplier information, and independent third-party validation data – streamlining reagent identification.

"CiteAb was created to help address the reproducibility crisis. Ineffective antibodies contribute massively to this issue, wasting around $1bn each year in research funding," said Dr Andrew Chalmers, CEO at CiteAb. "Our tools help scientists identify reliable reagents, meaning they can spend more time on discoveries and less on troubleshooting."

Together, the powerful research tools within CiteAb Explore helps researchers cut time spent navigating fragmented data sources, reduce R&D waste, and achieve more reproducible results.

The CiteAb Explore platform is freely accessible to academics, with a paid subscription model for commercial users. A two week free trial is available. Try it here: citeab.com

About CiteAb

CiteAb provides world-class data that accelerates scientific research. Our industry-leading data collection technology combines machine learning with human reviewing to understand reagent use from publications, powering all of our services. Our Explore Platform fundamentally changes the way researchers find products for their experiments, and our data services are used by reagent suppliers, investors, publishers and pharma & biotech companies globally. We are committed to helping the world's best scientists and organisations tackle the big problems in life science research. For more information visit www.citeab.com

