CITGO and Barbe Elementary Teacher Share Ocean Experience Live from Sea

During the events, Barbe Elementary teacher Terri Miller connected with the audience in real time from the Exploration Vessel Nautilus to share her experience in the Pacific Ocean. In the half hour before the live transmissions, 2017 CITGO Ambassador Katherine Gertz engaged the audience with accounts from her previous voyage on the E/V Nautilus.

"It is because of the opportunity granted to me by CITGO and OET that I am able to inspire young children to wonder and explore the world in which they live. Before long, they will be the next generation of explorers, engineers and scientists," said Gertz.

The Ocean Exploration Trust (OET), founded by RMS Titanic ship wreck discoverer Dr. Robert Ballard, is brought to Southwest Louisiana by CITGO to enhance STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) education within our communities. As part of this mission, Miller was named CITGO STEM Teacher of the Year and is the 2018 CITGO Ambassador for Southwest Louisiana.

The Nautilus Ambassador Program invites educators from Lake Charles, Louisiana, Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas and Lemont and Lockport, Illinois aboard the E/V Nautilus to participate in ocean research while the ship transits between scientific exploration cruises. Ambassadors gain exposure to ocean science and technology as they map the seafloor, shadow onboard scientists and observe remotely operated vehicles dive below the surface.

