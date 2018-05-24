CITGO and Bess the Book Bus Continue Decade-Long Partnership to Promote Children's Literacy

"Education will always be one of the most prominent ways CITGO invests in the prosperity of our communities," said Larry Elizondo, CITGO General Manager, Community Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility. "Providing access to books is one of the most effective ways of breaking down barriers to education and ensuring every child gets to experience the love of reading."

CITGO and Bess the Book Bus founder Jennifer Frances hosted a story time for kindergarten-second grade students at Burrus Elementary School from 9:00 to 11:00 am. After story time, students visited the mobile bus and picked out a new book to take home.

"No child should have to grow up without the opportunity to experience the magic of books," said Frances. "With the dedicated support of CITGO, Bess the Book Bus has touched communities across the nation by bringing books to children who otherwise might not get to enjoy this pillar of childhood."

Founded in 2002, Bess the Book Bus travels the country to provide new books to thousands of children in underserved areas ever year. Beginning as a local initiative in Tampa, Florida, Bess the Book Bus has grown to be nationwide with help from sponsors like CITGO. The program has now visited 48 states, reaching more than 100,000 children in underserved communities. The organization is on track to donate 700,000 books by the end of this year.

