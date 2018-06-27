CITGO and Children's Museum of Houston Recognize Student Artists

HOUSTON, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Children's Museum of Houston (CMH) will recognize the winners of a CITGO-sponsored student art contest on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the annual CITGO Freedom Over Texas celebration at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks.

This past month, more than 100 students from six elementary and middle schools in the Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD), Houston Independent School District (HISD) and Stafford Municipal School District (SMSD) submitted drawings that illustrated their interpretation of independence. The work of ten finalists was exhibited at CMH from June 13 to June 25, 2018, and will be featured at the "CITGO Zone" of the CITGO Freedom Over Texas celebration. As part of the contest, CITGO is donating $10,000 in gift cards for art supplies presented to the ten winning classrooms.

"The Children's Museum of Houston applauds CITGO for providing Houston children with an outlet to showcase their creativity and explore the significance of the holiday," said Tammie Kahn, Executive Director of CMH.

"Art education gives children the opportunity to practice a wide range of skills useful in the classroom and beyond," said Larry Elizondo, CITGO General Manager, Community Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility. "Supporting schools in our operational areas has always been a priority for CITGO and we are thrilled that student art will be showcased at CITGO Freedom Over Texas."

CITGO is the title sponsor of Houston's 2018 Independence Day celebration, a festival with food, drink, live music, fireworks and entertainment for all ages. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online. Children under age five are given free admission.

Below find a list of this year's contest winners:

Grand Prize Winner:

Jessica Ubezony – Fifth Grade, Glover Elementary (FBISD)

Category 1 (PK – Second Grade)

First place: no winner

Second place: Courtney Utley – First Grade, Thompson Elementary (HISD)

– First Grade, Thompson Elementary (HISD) Third place: Serenity Mitchell – First Grade, Thompson Elementary (HISD)

Category 2 (Third – Fifth Grade)

First place: Joseph Lopez – Fifth Grade, Janowski Elementary (HISD)

– Fifth Grade, Janowski Elementary (HISD) Second place: Jenny Lopez – Fifth Grade, Janowski Elementary (HISD)

– Fifth Grade, Janowski Elementary (HISD) Third place: Sage Broady – Fourth Grade, Glover Elementary (FBISD)

Category 3 (Sixth – Eighth Grade)

First place: Kynnedi Phillips – Sixth Grade, Stafford Intermediate (SMSD)

Second place: Julius Ovalle – Sixth Grade, Edison Middle School (HISD)

– Sixth Grade, (HISD) Third place (tie): Lilliana Valdez – Sixth Grade, Edison Middle School (HISD) & Gael Garcia – Seventh Grade, Edison Middle School (HISD)

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF HOUSTON

"America's No. 1 Children's Museum" by Parents Magazine, listed among Forbes, LA Times and USA Today's "Best Children's Museums in the U.S.," winner of Houston A-List "Best Museum 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 & 2015," Kids Out and About "Top 20 Places to Take Kids in Houston, 2013, 2014 & 2015," and one of "Houston's Must-See Museums" by Travel Channel, the Children's Museum of Houston is a Playground for Your Mind™. It is dedicated to transforming communities through innovative, child-centered learning with a vision to spark a passion for lifelong learning in all children. For more information, please visit www.cmhouston.org or call (713) 522-1138. Can your mind come out to play?™

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

