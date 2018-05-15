CITGO and the Boston Red Sox Team Up to Show Students Fun Ways to Learn About STEM

The first STEM Education Day, held on May 2, 2018, focused on science, weather and engineering. Pre-game activities included a STEM Fair with experiments from local organizations, an egg drop from the top of Fenway Park's historic Green Monster, and a fun coding challenge. The second STEM Education Day, scheduled for May 30, 2018, will highlight NASA and other important space initiatives. Activities will begin with a STEM Fair featuring the Johnson Space Center and Goddard Space Flight Center. These will be followed by a panel with former astronauts and current NASA professionals. In 2017, each "Red Sox STEM Education Days Presented by CITGO" hosted more than 4,000 students.

"At CITGO, we support STEM initiatives because we believe that investing in education is the key to building stronger communities," said CITGO Interim Vice President of Strategic Shareholder Relations, Government & Public Affairs Rafael Gomez. "As a company with a rich history in Boston, including our iconic CITGO sign at Kenmore Square, we are proud to promote efforts such as these, which allow students to come to Fenway Park to learn about STEM and catch a game."

The "Red Sox STEM Education Days Presented by CITGO" is one of the many programs supported through the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline, an initiative designed to expand STEM education and career opportunities for students in the company's operational areas. The initiative provides grants to schools for programs that increase student interest, retention and graduation rates, and for programs that prepare students for technical and university- level curricula. The CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline also provides scholarships for students pursuing higher degrees in STEM fields.

Since the initiative's inception, the company has awarded more than $1.5 million toward programs that promote the importance of STEM education and provide educators with the resources they need. Together with nearly 36 STEM partners, CITGO STEM programs have touched the lives of more than 20,000 students and educators across the company's regions. In addition to the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline initiative, CITGO also promotes educational programs designed to improve attendance and support childhood and family literacy programs.

