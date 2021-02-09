CITGO and Xevo to Deliver In-Vehicle Fuel Transaction Capabilities

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO and Xevo, a part of Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) and a global leader in connected car software, today announced that they have entered a formal agreement to connect consumers with more than 4,500 CITGO-branded retail locations through an in-vehicle CITGO app.

The app is powered by the Xevo Market mobile commerce platform and enables consumers to interact with popular brands through embedded ordering and transactions via the in-vehicle touchscreen.

According to Kevin Kinney, General Manager of Brand Equity for CITGO, "Giving consumers the option to pay for fuel through their connected car simplifies the purchasing process so our customers can get on their way. Our partnership with Xevo is a critical component in making this vision a reality."

Consumers will be able to link their CITGO shopper loyalty program accounts with the CITGO in-vehicle app, and earn rewards on fuel purchases made through the app.

"Technology is ingrained into our everyday lives," continued Kinney, "and we understand that we must also make it available for our customers when they pull up to the pump, so they keep coming back. We are very excited about these new offerings and will continue working with partners like Xevo to improve the overall customer experience at our branded locations."

"As part of Xevo's continued efforts to develop and deliver the most advanced in-vehicle commerce experience available, this new relationship with CITGO allows the automakers we partner with to offer consumers an enhanced fuel experience by adding CITGO transactions to the growing list of in-vehicle brands available through the award-winning Xevo Market platform," said John Absmeier, Chief Technology Officer of Lear.

About Xevo

Xevo, a part of Lear Corporation , is a Seattle-based global leader in connected-car software and a development partner to some of the world's largest automakers. The company's award-winning automotive software solutions make it possible for automobile manufacturers to deliver groundbreaking in-vehicle experiences while allowing automotive OEMs, merchant partners, and service providers to capitalize on new monetization opportunities. For more information, visit xevo.com .

About CITGO Petroleum Corporation

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of more than 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

