CITGO Appoints John Zuklic, a Phillips 66 Financial Veteran, as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CITGO Petroleum Corporation appointed John Zuklic as Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá, effective Nov. 4, 2020. Zuklic was selected after a thorough, competitive search process that evaluated a number of highly qualified candidates to fill this key position.

Zuklic joins CITGO with extensive financial and operational experience in the oil industry. Since 2012, Zuklic has held a number of executive level positions with Phillips 66, mostly in the finance team. Most recently John was asked to undertake the position of Vice President of ERP Transformation after having been Phillips 66's Vice President and Treasurer, where he led a global treasury organization that included corporate finance, cash management and banking, insurance, trade credit management, trust investments, and trading risk management.

"We welcome John Zuklic to our team," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "John's financial experience and management skills is just what the CITGO board was looking for in our CFO to help the company successfully navigate this challenging time for our industry."

John holds an MBA in Finance and Operations Management from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Colorado School of Mines.

John also spent four years in the United States Army as an Aviation Officer/Assistant Operations Officer and Flight Platoon Leader.

