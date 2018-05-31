CITGO Awards 30 STEM Scholarships to Houston-Area Students

"Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is our core social responsibility principle," said Larry Elizondo, CITGO General Manager, Community Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility. "While it takes on many forms, providing direct help to students who are pursuing their education is one of the most rewarding. The young people of this city have so much potential and we're proud to be part of realizing that potential."

This year, ten students from each participating ISD – Spring Branch, Alief and Houston – will be awarded an $1,000 scholarship toward their college-level STEM education.

"STEM careers – especially here in the energy capital of the U.S. – are an important component of a prosperous community," added Kimberly Smith, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Alief ISD. "The more opportunity we can provide for students to pursue education that lead to meaningful, fulfilling and well-paying careers, the better off they will be and the better off the community will be."

Throughout the company's operational footprint, the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline initiative has awarded more than $1.3 million toward programs that promote the importance of STEM education and provide educators with the resources they need. Together with nearly 20 STEM partners, CITGO has touched the lives of nearly 20,000 students and educators across its regions.

In the Houston area, CITGO has partnered with nonprofit Girlstart to bring afterschool STEM-related programs to students, encouraging girls to pursue careers in STEM. Additionally, CITGO supported the University of Houston-Downtown Summer Camp, providing a new education module to help middle and high school students learn STEM topics in an innovative way.

