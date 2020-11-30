CITGO Celebrates STEM Day Honoring Innovation Academies

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation celebrated National STEM Day on Nov. 8 honoring the achievements its 11 CITGO Innovation Academies have had in increasing access to educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education in Corpus Christi and Houston, Texas; Lake Charles, La., and Lemont, Ill.

CITGO Innovation Academies are the cornerstone of the CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline, a corporate social responsibility program focused on actively supporting the academic exploration of STEM subjects in the schools surrounding the CITGO operational areas. This year's celebration was virtual to respect social distancing requirements, and included the award of mini-grants to each one of the CITGO Innovation Academies so they can continue supporting cutting-edge STEM curriculum, resources and events.

"Our Innovation Academies help students explore STEM skill sets in creative ways. Students see the practical and fun side of STEM subjects and this is very powerful to create curiosity and interest in pursuing them as a career path. During these uncertain times, focusing on educational development is key for the economic and social recovery that's ahead," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá.

The first CITGO Innovation Academy was launched in 2013 at Foy H. Moody High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, which serves as the flagship campus. Today, CITGO has 11 active Innovation Academies as part of its CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline program, promoting STEM education and providing educators with resources for increasing student interest, retention, and graduation rates, as well as scholarships for students pursuing higher degrees in STEM fields. The CITGO STEM Talent Pipeline reaches nearly 30,000 students and educators per year across the CITGO operational footprint, strengthening the communities where the company has a presence.

