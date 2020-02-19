CITGO Congratulates Winners of the 2019 Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes

"We're thrilled for Scott and Angela, and very excited that the Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes grand prize winner is a Wisconsin local and loyal customer of the Northside Plaza CITGO," said Luke Garrow, President of local CITGO marketer, Garrow Oil and Propane.

The Ultimate Road Trip Sweepstakes ran from August 7 to November 12, 2019 and encouraged CITGO customers to enter and participate in the exciting sweepstakes through their Club CITGO app. Customers who registered in the app received one entry and were able to increase their chances of winning the grand prize by "checking in" on the app up to one time per day from their local CITGO. Winners were randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the sweepstakes period.

CITGO promoted the sweepstakes through a mix of social media, digital display, point-of-purchase collateral posted at CITGO-branded retail locations, and on its FuelingGood.com website.

In addition to the grand prize winner, two first prize winners were awarded gas for a year and fourteen second prize winners each won a $250 CITGO Gift Card.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,700 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com .

