CITGO Donates $60,000 to Help the Homeless

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Homelessness Awareness Month, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is making $60,000 in donations to organizations that provide food, shelter, healthcare and other support services to the homeless in communities where the company operates.

Lake Charles Refinery TeamCITGO volunteer event with the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition. CITGO Lemont Refinery presenting donation to MorningStar Mission.

"At CITGO, we believe in supporting the communities where we live and work, especially during times of heightened need," said Kresha Sivinksi, Vice President, Human Resources and Support Services with CITGO. "Partnering with organizations that provide vital resources and compassion to individuals and families experiencing homelessness reflects our commitment to creating pathways to stability, dignity, and hope for our neighbors."

The following organizations will each receive $15,000 from CITGO:

Corpus Christi (Texas) Metro Ministries - This sponsorship will support Metro Ministries' core services during Homelessness Awareness Month, providing meals, shelter, healthcare and case management for individuals experiencing homelessness in the Coastal Bend Region. CITGO's gift will help maintain daily operations, increase awareness, and extend dignity to over 1,200 neighbors in need weekly.

Healthcare for the Homeless-Houston (HHH) - The CITGO grant will support comprehensive, integrated, trauma-informed healthcare services that create pathways out of homelessness for Houston's most vulnerable residents. Each year, HHH serves more than 6,500 adults and children through 20,500 points of care via nine service sites, a mobile Street Medicine unit, and community outreach programs. Services include primary and preventive medical care, women's health, pediatrics, behavioral health counseling, psychiatric care, addiction recovery support, dental, vision and transportation services, and case management.

Sulphur (Louisiana) Christian Community Coalition – The Sulphur Christian Community Coalition operates Hope Refuge, which serves individuals who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The CITGO grant will support community breakfasts, access to showers and laundry facilities, a daytime cooling center during extreme heat, warming centers on dangerously cold nights, and distribution of seasonal necessities such as coats, blankets, hats, gloves, hand warmers, and hygiene items. Hope Refuge also helps with detox and rehabilitation placement, on-site mental health counseling, and connection to community resources for housing and financial assistance.

MorningStar Mission Ministries (Joliet, Ill.) - At the East Side Café, MorningStar Mission offers daily free meals to people in the Joliet community who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. MorningStar is the only agency in Will County offering hot meals multiple times per day every day of the week. The café served almost 89,000 hot meals in 2024. MorningStar will use CITGO funds to make improvements to their café and shelter.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation