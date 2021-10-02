CITGO E-Recycle Day Keeps 6 Roll-Off Boxes of Unwanted Electronics Out of Landfills

SULPHUR, La., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Southwest Louisiana residents recycled their unwanted electronics during the annual CITGO E-Recycle Day at the West-Cal Arena parking lot in Sulphur.

The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery organized the event with the support of the City of Sulphur, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Waste Management, West-Cal Arena & Events Center and the City of Lake Charles Wastewater Division. This event provides residents with the opportunity to recycle their unwanted electronics, completely free of charge. Items collected included TVs, cell phones, computers, batteries, household items containing mercury and other consumer electronics. This year 400 vehicles drove through the event with collections totaling six extra-large roll-off boxes, which equals approximately three semitrailers, 485 light bulbs and several items containing mercury.

"After the events of last year, we anticipated a large turnout due to the increased need to recycle old or damaged electronics in an environmentally safe and effective way," said Jerry Dunn, vice president and general manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "We are happy to be a reliable partner for our community and continue to provide this first e-waste recycling opportunity since the 2020 hurricanes."

Each year, CITGO E-Recycle Day alternates between the cities of Lake Charles and Sulphur to give residents in each region a convenient place to recycle their e-waste. Since 2009, CITGO E-Recycle Day has kept more than 462 tons of electronic waste out of landfills and is one of many initiatives sponsored by CITGO as part of its commitment to reduce waste.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Corporation

Related Links

www.citgo.com

