CITGO Expresses Solidarity with the Venezuelan People and Mobilizes Humanitarian Assistance Following Devastating Earthquakes

HOUSTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO") expresses its deepest concern for the families of Venezuela who have been impacted by the recent devastating earthquakes that have caused significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread damage to communities and critical infrastructure.

In response to this humanitarian emergency, CITGO is mobilizing support through its private foundation, the Simón Bolívar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable populations affected by disaster, poverty, and conflict.

The Simón Bolivar Foundation is activating its Natural Disasters Program to provide effective and targeted humanitarian assistance in the most affected areas, prioritizing access to emergency medical care, essential medicines, and temporary shelter for impacted families. This Program will be through eligible organizations in the USA who will work jointly with experienced and qualified humanitarian organizations in Venezuela.

CITGO extends its condolences to the families affected by this tragedy and acknowledges the ongoing efforts of first responders, healthcare workers, and humanitarian organizations providing assistance in the affected areas. The company remains committed to supporting relief and recovery efforts as needs evolve.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation