CITGO Names Catarina Collins Serra Interim Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today announced that Catarina Collins Serra has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding John Zuklic, whose last day with the company is June 17.

Serra is a senior finance executive with extensive global experience across industrial, energy and downstream petrochemical businesses. She has held senior finance leadership roles at Honeywell, SABIC (Aramco subsidiary), GE Power Conversion, GE Oil & Gas and GE NBC Universal, with responsibility for global controllership, financial planning and analysis, internal controls, ERP implementation and business transformation initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Catarina to CITGO," said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep finance, controllership and transformation experience will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our financial discipline, operational performance and long-term business priorities."

Jordá also thanked Zuklic for his nearly six years of service to CITGO. "John has provided steady leadership for our finance organization during an important period for the company," Jordá said. "We appreciate his many contributions and wish him continued success."

Serra earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Universidade Católica Portuguesa and completed GE's Financial Management Program, the GE Corporate Audit Staff Leadership Program and Six Sigma Green Belt certification.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation