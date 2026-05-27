CITGO Petroleum Corporation Denies Allegations of Recently Filed Complaint

News provided by

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

May 27, 2026, 20:46 ET

HOUSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation is aware of the complaint filed on May 21, 2026, in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware by Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez Moreno, Miguel Enrique Otero Castillo, Iván R. Freites C., Angel Moreno, Pedro O. Mora, and Jesus A.M. Carrillo.

The claims presented in this complaint are derivative of claims that federal courts in the District of Delaware and the Southern District of Florida already have dismissed. The court in the District of Delaware also previously found that these plaintiffs failed to establish that CITGO and its affiliates engaged in the alleged conduct that is the purported basis for plaintiffs' current claims.

Consistent with the Delaware court's finding, CITGO categorically denies that it or any of its officers engaged in such wrongdoing. CITGO is not responsible for any of the debts that these plaintiffs claim are owed to them and has no intention of paying any such claims.

CITGO emphasizes the following:

  • The Company operates in compliance with applicable U.S. laws and regulations, including sanctions requirements and guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

  • The Company maintains robust governance, compliance, and internal control frameworks designed to ensure ethical conduct across all operations.

  • The Company is committed to transparency, integrity, and accountability in all of its business activities.

CITGO intends to vigorously defend itself and its employees against these claims through the appropriate legal process.

The Company will not comment on specific allegations at this time.

About CITGO
CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

CITGO Offering New Loyalty Members Relief at the Pump

CITGO Offering New Loyalty Members Relief at the Pump

CITGO® is refreshing its Club CITGO® Welcome Offer to give new loyalty members instant savings at the pump. When new members sign up, they save 20¢...

CITGO Delivers Strong Refinery Performance in First Quarter 2026

CITGO Petroleum Corporation ("CITGO") today reported first-quarter 2026 financial and operational results, highlighted by favorable late-quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Legal Issues

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics