CITGO Holding, Inc. and CITGO Petroleum Corporation Announce New Director Appointments

HOUSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of CITGO Holding, Inc. and CITGO Petroleum Corporation today announced new appointments to their respective Boards of Directors.

Elio José Tortolero, Samuel Wilhelm, and Ernesto José Hernández Bolívar have been named to the CITGO Holding Board, with Glixon Mavarez and Pablo Pérez continuing as CITGO Holding Directors.

In addition, Ernesto José Hernández Bolívar and Luis Giusti Lugo have been named to the CITGO Petroleum Board. José Ramón Pocaterra remains the CITGO Petroleum Board Chair, with Andrés Padilla and Marcelo Laprea also continuing as CITGO Petroleum Directors.

Carlos Jordá, who has 50 years of experience in the international oil and gas industry, remains as Chief Executive Officer and President of CITGO Petroleum. In addition, Edgar Rincón, with extensive operational and management experience in all facets of the energy industry, continues as CITGO Petroleum's Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

"At CITGO, we believe in working to complement our already strong leadership team as we seek to meet the challenges of an evolving industry," said CITGO Petroleum Board Chair José Ramón Pocaterra. "We are pleased to add these talented individuals, who bring significant additional knowledge and experience to the CITGO team. We look forward to their contributions."

Samuel Wilhelm brings vast experience in hydrocarbon supply chain, contract negotiations, logistics, trade, and strategic planning to the CITGO Holding Board. Likewise, Ernesto Hernández, who joins the Boards of both CITGO Holding and CITGO Petroleum, brings more than 29 years of experience as an IT professional focused on customer-oriented strategies. Adding additional experience to the CITGO Petroleum Board is Luis Giusti Lugo, who has 24 years of experience in a wide range of areas within the oil and gas and financial industries, including corporate finance, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, and business development.

The Boards of both CITGO Holding and CITGO Petroleum welcome these new members and wish them every success in their new roles. Additionally, the Boards express appreciation and gratitude to those who dedicated their time and professionalism to the CITGO business while maintaining the highest standards for themselves and the CITGO companies.

