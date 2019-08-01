CITGO Holding, Inc. Refinances Debt

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Holding, Inc., parent company of CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CPC), confirmed today it has completed its previously announced refinancing transactions to redeem and pay-off $1.870 billion of its senior secured notes due in 2020. The transactions include a private offering of $1.370 billion aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2024 and a new four-year, $500 million senior secured term loan "B" facility, proceeds from both of which will be used to pay off the existing 10.75% notes.

The new notes carry a 9.25% rate, which is 150 basis points lower than the notes being refinanced.

The refinancing of the CITGO Holding 2020 notes with a 4-year term loan and 5-year notes seeks to create flexibility in the capital structure and reduce refinancing risks going forward.

"The continued interest from financial markets further demonstrates institutional investors' confidence in the Guaido-appointed CITGO Board of Directors and its ongoing commitment to ensuring the Company's operational and financial stability, protecting assets and enhancing corporate governance," said a CITGO spokesperson.

Fitch Ratings recently upgraded the associated ratings of CITGO Holding, Inc. and also reaffirmed the ratings of CITGO Petroleum Corporation with a stable outlook.

"The strength of our underlying financials and operations allows us to execute a financial strategy that positions CITGO for a strong future," a CITGO spokesperson said.

About CITGO Holding, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Holding, Inc. ("CITGO Holding") owns and operates three large-scale, highly complex refineries, with a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day, located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 45 active refined product terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants.

SOURCE CITGO Holding, Inc.