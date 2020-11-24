CITGO Holds Annual Food Drive for Local Pantries

LEMONT, Ill., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, employees at the CITGO Lemont Refinery held their annual food drive benefiting six local pantries: Bethany Food Pantry, Day Break Shelter, DuPage Township Pantry, Fairmont Food Pantry, Lockport FISH Pantry and Romeoville Community Pantry.

According to Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager, 2020 has been a difficult year for many and this was an opportunity for CITGO to stand in the gap and help the community.

It's a fall tradition for employees to collect non-perishable food items in an effort to replenish community pantries prior to the start of the holiday season. The drive was another huge success. In fact, donations doubled from the previous year and some employees and on-site contractor companies also made financial donations directly to the pantries.

"Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet is truly grateful for the generosity and compassion shown by CITGO. This is a difficult time for everyone and our food supply at the Day Break Shelter has been depleted over the past few months. CITGO has made a difference in the lives of each individual who receives the donated food," said Glenn Van Cura, Executive Director.

About the CITGO Lemont Refinery

For more than 90 years, CITGO Lemont Refinery has employed more than 750 Chicago area residents on a full-time and contract basis in support of the local economy. In addition to producing high quality fuels for a large portion of the network of more than 5,200 locally-owned CITGO stations across the country, Lemont Refinery employees also make a major positive impact on the community. Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer hours and thousands of dollars are given in support of community programs such as Muscular Dystrophy Association, United Way and a variety of environmental and preservation programs. Operations at the Lemont Refinery began in 1925 and a major expansion doubled the facility in 1933. Over the years, new units were added to meet the demand for a better quality of gas for automobiles, aviation fuel for WWII, and the production of asphalt. For more information, visit www.citgolemont.com.

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

