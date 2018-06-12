CITGO Honored Again for Safety Excellence by ILTA

The award was presented on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at ILTA's International Operating Conference & Trade Show in Houston, Texas. Thousands of terminal industry professionals meet in Houston each year to network, share best practices, discuss challenges and learn about the latest equipment and technology.

"CITGO is thrilled to once again receive this prestigious recognition," said CITGO President and CEO Asdrúbal Chávez. "We have immense respect for ILTA and its advocacy on behalf of our industry. The organization's recognition today validates the focus and commitment of our employees to a safe workplace and to CITGO leadership in the terminals business. We will continue to raise the bar when it comes to safety."

Applicants for the Platinum Safety Award answer questions about their approach to safety, including programs, procedures and performance data. The applications are peer-reviewed by subject matter experts with the company names redacted. Each year's recipient is ineligible to apply again the following year.

The CITGO network is one of the largest in the country. It includes 48 petroleum product terminals, three fully-owned pipelines and six jointly-owned pipelines.

ILTA represents companies and partnerships that operate bulk liquid storage terminals worldwide. ILTA members handle products including crude oil, refined petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, fertilizers, vegetable oils and other food grade materials.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

About ILTA

The International Liquid Terminals Association is the only trade association that focuses exclusively on the liquid terminal industry. Our membership includes 82 companies that operate liquid terminal facilities in all 50 states and in 43 countries. These terminals are a critical link in the transportation system for liquid commodities, such as petroleum products, chemicals and foods that are essential for a healthy, growing economy. ILTA also has more than 400 supplier members that provide goods and services to the bulk liquid terminal industry. For more information about ILTA, visit www.ilta.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-honored-again-for-safety-excellence-by-ilta-300665109.html

SOURCE CITGO

Related Links

http://www.citgo.com

