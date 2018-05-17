CITGO Honored with Special Olympics Louisiana Outstanding Corporate Benefactor Award

"Special Olympics is a great organization that offers opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities that allow them to participate and compete in athletic activities throughout the year," said Jerry Dunn, Vice President and General Manager of the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex. "Our local Special Olympic athletes make the community proud. Not only by representing our region and competing at the SWLA Special Olympics Spring Games, but also by being ambassadors for the organization and positively impacting our communities on a daily basis."

Celebrating 50 years of service, Special Olympics Louisiana is dedicated to providing year-round sports opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The organization positively impacts the lives of more than 15,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the state who participate in more than 100 competitions.

CITGO is proud to support Special Olympics programs through monetary and time donations throughout the company's operating regions. At the corporate level, CITGO is a global bronze sponsor of Special Olympics, supporting the annual Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run's Truck Convoy and the Unified Schools national program. This year, CITGO is proud to serve as a Bronze Sponsor for the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Unified Cup, taking place in Chicago during the month of July, to celebrate five decades of transforming lives through the joy of sport.

About CITGO Lake Charles

CITGO has been part of the Louisiana community for more than 70 years. The company's operations in the state include a refinery, products terminal and several miles of pipeline. The CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex was strategically built in 1944 to supply fuel for U.S. military forces that protected the Gulf Coast from German U-Boats during World War II. Today, the CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex is the sixth-largest refining facility in the United States. As the largest of the three CITGO refineries, the Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex consists of a modern, deep-conversion facility with a crude oil refining capacity of 425,000 barrels per day (bpd). The facility employs approximately 1,100 regular full-time employees and approximately 800 contractors in Southwest Louisiana. The state of Louisiana has approximately 100 independently owned CITGO retail stations.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.citgo.com.

