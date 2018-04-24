CITGO Lake Charles Celebrates Black Heritage Festival and Awards Scholarships

The Black Heritage Festival scholarships are an annual endowment provided by CITGO. Selected recipients are chosen based on merit from a variety of applicants judged by the Black Heritage Festival Scholarship Committee.

CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said CITGO is proud to support local students in achieving their dreams. "We know that the CITGO scholarships will support these bright students in reaching their goals in future academic and professional careers," Dunn said.

The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery is proactive in supporting education at all levels throughout Calcasieu Parish. The CITGO scholarships are one more example of how CITGO supports education in the communities it serves.

CITGO has participated in the Calcasieu Parish school system Partners in Education program since 1988 and is partnered with four Calcasieu Parish public schools: Sulphur High School, Sulphur High 9th Grade Campus, E.K. Key Elementary School and the Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site. Additionally, CITGO is a proud sponsor of McNeese State University and SOWELA Technical Community College.

