CITGO Lake Charles Celebrates Black Heritage Festival and Awards Scholarships

LAKE CHARLES, La., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Black History month in February and in partnership with the Black Heritage Festival, CITGO awarded scholarships to four deserving high school seniors at a special ceremony during the festival. This year's scholarship recipients each received a share of $2,500 to be used towards their college education:
- Tyler Simien, Barbe High School, $500
- Essence Means, Washington Marion High School $500
- Xavior Illes of Westlake High School, $500
- Biranda Gills, Sulphur High School $1,000
The Black Heritage Festival scholarships are an annual endowment provided by CITGO. Selected recipients are chosen based on merit from a variety of applicants judged by the Black Heritage Festival Scholarship Committee.
CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Jerry Dunn said CITGO is proud to support local students in achieving their dreams. "We know that the CITGO scholarships will support these bright students in reaching their goals in future academic and professional careers," Dunn said.
The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery is proactive in supporting education at all levels throughout Calcasieu Parish. The CITGO scholarships are one more example of how CITGO supports education in the communities it serves.
CITGO has participated in the Calcasieu Parish school system Partners in Education program since 1988 and is partnered with four Calcasieu Parish public schools: Sulphur High School, Sulphur High 9th Grade Campus, E.K. Key Elementary School and the Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site. Additionally, CITGO is a proud sponsor of McNeese State University and SOWELA Technical Community College.
About CITGO
CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter, and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-lake-charles-celebrates-black-heritage-festival-and-awards-scholarships-300635167.html
SOURCE CITGO
Share this article