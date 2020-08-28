CITGO Lake Charles Refinery Update

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today reported no safety issues or hydrocarbon releases arising from the direct impact of Hurricane Laura on its Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex.

"We are pleased to confirm that all of our employees are safe," said President and CEO Carlos Jordá, "and thanks to the advance preparation and hard work of our refinery employees, there wasn't any flaring or release of hydrocarbons resulting from this ferocious storm. Our refinery employees showed tremendous professionalism during this time. We commend them for their dedication."

The refinery sustained damage as a result of high winds. A detailed assessment, which will take a number of days to complete, is currently underway as are plans to repair the damage. CITGO cannot issue a restart schedule until the assessment is complete, but the company does not expect an immediate restart.

Jordá added, "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the storm. We are working with local authorities to support efforts to restore the region."

About CITGO

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, Texas; Lake Charles, La.; and Lemont, Ill., and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the sixth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,600 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

