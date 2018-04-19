CITGO Lemont Reaches Fundraising Record with Annual Shamrock Bowl Benefitting MDA

CITGO, a longstanding corporate partner of the MDA, hosts a variety of events throughout the year to raise support and awareness for the organization. In addition to the Shamrock Bowl, the CITGO Lemont Refinery hosts a golf outing, spearheads the annual Fill the Boot campaign with local firefighters, and supports the annual Muscle Team benefit dinner.

"Families are at the heart of the MDA's mission, and the CITGO family is dedicated to the fight to end muscle disease. Whether it's participating in an event or sponsoring a child for MDA Summer Camp, I am always amazed by the kindness and generosity shown by our employees and contractors," said Jim Cristman, CITGO Vice President of Refining.

As the MDA's largest corporate sponsor in the United States, CITGO is dedicated to providing health care services and support for MDA families nationwide.

"We cannot fulfill our mission to free kids and adults from the harm of muscle-debilitating diseases without dedicated partners like CITGO and its generosity," said Kate Shea, Regional Director at Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more than 30 years, TeamCITGO volunteers have led the CITGO-MDA partnership by fundraising and volunteering to advance this important cause. To date, CITGO employees, contractors, vendors, suppliers, Retailers, Marketers, family and friends have helped raise more than $230 million to help find treatments and cures, and rally communities and support families with services like MDA Care Centers, Summer Camps and support groups.

About the CITGO Lemont Refinery

The CITGO Lemont Refinery, which celebrated 90 years of operations in 2016, provides more than 700 jobs locally, while generating an economic impact of more than $470 million per year in support of the local economy through salaries, services and taxes. In addition to producing high-quality fuels for a network of nearly 300 independently owned and operated CITGO branded stations in the State of Illinois and thousands more across the country, CITGO Lemont Refinery employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. CITGO Lemont employees volunteer more than 2,000 hours on average annually to support causes and organizations including the Special Olympics, Muscular Dystrophy Association, YMCA, United Way and a variety of environmental stewardship programs. For more information, visit www.citgolemont.com.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.citgo.com.

About the MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help children and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citgo-lemont-reaches-fundraising-record-with-annual-shamrock-bowl-benefitting-mda-300633273.html

SOURCE CITGO

Related Links

http://www.citgo.com

