CITGO Lemont Supports Local Food Pantries for the Holidays

LEMONT, Ill., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a way to ensure local food pantries are well-stocked for the holidays, each year the CITGO Lemont Refinery reaches out to the local community through an annual food drive.

In November, approximately $5,000 worth of non-perishable food was donated by CITGO employees and contractors. During the week of Thanksgiving, TeamCITGO volunteers delivered the food to Bethany Food Pantry, Daybreak Shelter, DuPage Township Pantry, Fairmont Food Pantry, Lockport FISH Pantry and Romeoville Community Pantry.

"We can't thank CITGO enough. Not only is our pantry full, but the drive also raises awareness that there is a need in our community," said Bethany Food Pantry Volunteer, Marge McLaughlin.

According to Brian Rimbo, TeamCITGO volunteer and organizer of the drive, this was the 20th year the food drive was hosted at the refinery and it was one of the largest. While participation has always been high, this year's outcome truly reflects a team effort between employees and onsite contract workers.

"It's a pleasure for us to be able to help our neighbors by supporting the local food pantries. The outpouring of generosity for this year's drive was truly amazing," said Dennis Willig, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager.

