CITGO Names Steven Scarpino New Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer

HOUSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation announced the appointment of Steven Scarpino as the company's new Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, overseeing all facets of the company's existing compliance and ethics program. This position was previously part of the responsibilities of Jack Lynch, the Company's Vice President Legal and Government Affairs.

"CITGO is committed to the highest standards of ethics, integrity and compliance – just as we are committed to excellence in operational performance," said Carlos Jordá, President and Chief Executive Officer of CITGO. "Steven brings nearly two decades of leadership in corporate ethics and compliance, and we welcome him to this vitally important position at CITGO."

Scarpino's appointment marks the latest step in a company-wide effort to strengthen ethics and corporate governance at CITGO. The company recently updated its Code of Business Conduct & Ethics, and in late 2020 released its first-ever Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, A Clear Direction Forward. In his new role, Scarpino will continue promoting regulatory and legal compliance as well as the speak-up, listen-up, follow-up culture throughout the company.

Scarpino comes to CITGO from BP, where he served as Director, Ethics and Compliance, Global Programs from 2009 to 2021. Prior to BP, he held roles at NCR Corporation, AT&T GIS, and Greyhound Lines, Inc.

"The board of directors has put strong corporate governance at the center of our strategic priorities," said CITGO Petroleum Corporation Board Chair José R. Pocaterra. "Mr. Scarpino will help ensure the Company follows best practices and upholds the highest ethical standards throughout our business."

Scarpino will report directly to CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá and with direct reporting access to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La; Lemont, Ill. and Corpus Christi, Texas, and combined with its parent CITGO Holding, wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,500 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com .

