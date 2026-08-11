CITGO Offers Motorists Extra Green and Gold Fuel Savings

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Club CITGO® members can boost their fuel savings this football season with the Green and Gold Friday promotion, available August 7, 2026 through January 1, 2027, at participating Wisconsin CITGO® locations. Members who purchase 8 or more gallons of CITGO TOP TIER+™ TriCLEAN® gasoline on Fridays will earn an extra 26¢ per gallon reward on their next fill-up (up to 30 gallons). The reward can be redeemed any day of the week and there is no limit to the number of rewards earned during the promotional period.

Members can activate the offer once in the Club CITGO app by going through the stations tab to find their closest participating station or via email.

"We're helping drivers save on gas prices with added rewards and the performance benefits of TriCLEAN gasoline," said Joey Low, Manager Marketing and Loyalty Programs. "We've partnered with Lukas Van Ness who knows how to make every play count to bring the message to motorists on how they can save big this football season."

"Football season is all about showing up every week, and now fans can score a win of their own every Friday with CITGO," said Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers linebacker. "I'm excited to partner with CITGO on the 'Van Ness & Pay Less' promotion because it's a fun way to connect with Packers fans beyond the field. Whether you're heading to the game, traveling for the weekend or simply filling up for your daily routine, everyone appreciates saving at the pump. I hope fans take advantage of the offer all season long."

All new Club CITGO members will also receive a one-time 20¢/gal welcome reward. To join Club CITGO, visit www.ClubCITGO.com or download the app. Rewards can be stacked with other Club CITGO offers, including everyday savings, Triple Tuesday, mobile pay, and Premier Status. Visit the app or www.ClubCITGO.com/green-and-gold.html for more details.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 43 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 829,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation