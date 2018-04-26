CITGO Oklahoma City Lubricants Plant Achieves New Safety Record

"This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our company and employees to the highest safety standards," said Acacio Rodriguez, General Manager of CITGO Lubricants. "We thank the entire Oklahoma City CITGO team for their commitment to ensuring a safe workplace and look forward to continuing to lead the industry in setting new safety records."

CITGO prioritizes safety, and the more than 100 plant employees complete a daily, rigorous training process. The Oklahoma City plant has a considerably lower incident rate than the industry average and has received several awards for outstanding safety performance, including from the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM).

In addition to their dedication to safety, CITGO Oklahoma City employees are known for their volunteer initiatives and support of local philanthropic organizations. CITGO encourages staff to volunteer on a regular basis. Team members from the Oklahoma City plant work together on neighborhood revitalization projects, as well as a variety of local charity events including blood, food and coat drives. The facility regularly supports local elementary school F. D. Moon Elementary Academy with drives for school supplies, pencils for testing and winter clothing. The facility was also nominated for the Good Neighbor of the Year by the Neighborhood Alliance of Central Oklahoma in 2013.

"We view our commitment to Oklahoma City and its residents holistically," continued Rodriguez. "First and foremost, that means providing safe jobs, but it also means giving back to the community in which we work and live. I am incredibly proud of the work we do in and out of the plant."

About CITGO Oklahoma City

The CITGO Oklahoma City Lubricants Plant produces specialty petroleum products, including automotive, marine, industrial and mining lubricants. The plant manufactures more than 17 million gallons of blended lubricants and grease for packaged and bulk products per year. The facility includes more than 62 outdoor storage tanks, 137 indoor blending and storage tanks, and more than 20 production lines.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

