CITGO Partners with Michigan Athletics and Michigan State Athletics on a Club CITGO App Charity Promotion

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation (CITGO) is partnering with University of Michigan Athletics (U of M) and Michigan State University Athletics (MSU) to fuel the rivalry season and benefit local Michigan charities. Through the end of 2019, Michigan drivers and fans can participate in a Club CITGO App promotion that will culminate in two donations from CITGO to the schools' chosen charities.

As part of the promotion, fans can select their favorite team through their Club CITGO App at participating Michigan CITGO stations. Fans may also select their favorite team at designated areas around each university's campus, indicated by pin-drops in the app.

Each fan who selects their favorite team on the Club CITGO App will score a point toward their team's charity. Only one selection per day will count towards the promotion, and the school that logs the most points will receive a $10,000 donation from CITGO for its school's charity, while the runner-up will receive a $5,000 donation. The promotion began on Oct. 9 and will continue through Dec. 31.

The U of M's selected charity is C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, with the mission to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, women, and their families and communities statewide. MSU will be supporting the Michigan State University Food Bank, a non-profit founded to help students who are dealing with food insecurity.

The Charity promotion will be accompanied by a Game Day $2 off TriCLEAN® Gasoline savings promotion at participating CITGO locations during regular season games. Terms and conditions apply.

These promotions are part of the company's larger promotional and philanthropic partnership with Michigan Athletics and Michigan State Athletics that began in August. The promotion included a Rivalry Spirit Pump promotion, which saw CITGO location owners donate 1 cent per gallon to the schools' charities, and a Game Day VIP Experience Sweepstakes, which gave fans a chance to win tickets to the rivalry game, hotel stays and gift cards.

Folk Oil Company, which operates 35 PS Food Mart locations and supplies CITGO fuel to drivers across South Central Michigan, is one of the retailers featuring the Club CITGO App promotions at its stores.

"There are two certainties about Michiganders: they love their college football and they love taking care of their communities," said Jim Linton, Vice President at Folk Oil. "These promotions incorporate both. I can't wait to see these two great fan bases competing to raise money for great causes and win fantastic prizes."

About CITGO:

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Corpus Christi, TX; Lake Charles, LA.; and Lemont, IL., and wholly and/or jointly owns 48 terminals, nine pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,400 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 749,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,900 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets in 30 states and the District of Columbia. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

SOURCE CITGO Corporation

Related Links

http://www.citgo.com

