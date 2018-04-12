CITGO Presents the Fourth Annual Fiesta de la Flor Festival Honoring the Late Tejano Legend Selena Quintanilla Perez

"Selena is loved by millions of fans around the world and we are honored to present a festival that celebrates her absolutely remarkable life and legacy," said Paulette Kluge, CEO of the Corpus Christi Convention & Visitors Bureau. "CITGO has always supported the Coastal Bend communities and its participation as the presenting sponsor helps us give this wonderful gift, worthy of Selena's legacy, to her fans."

Fiesta de la Flor festival attracts Selena fans from across the globe and this year's festival is another wonderful showcase of Tejano culture and entertainment. Visitors can snap selfies with the Madame Tussaud's Selena wax figure, catch a show by YouTube beauty vlogger Desi Perkins as she demonstrates a Selena makeup transition, and shop at El Mercado in the American Bank Center. Fans may also stop by La Plaza for food and drinks or head to El Parque for outdoor family fun.

This year's musical lineup promises a wide range of talent, from Grammy-winning Los Palominos to emerging star Becky G, who will headline on Saturday night. In 2017, Fiesta de la Flor brought nearly 55,000 visitors to the Coastal Bend from 42 states and eight countries, and contributed nearly $15 million to the local economy. That figure is expected to grow with the expansion of activities in 2018.

"CITGO is delighted to participate in this important festival for the city and the music world," said Art Klein, CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery Vice President and General Manager. "Fiesta de la Flor provides a special opportunity to remember Selena, to bring the community together, and to contribute to the cultural enrichment of Corpus Christi. CITGO values a partnership in which the community can embrace history and culture, while the city benefits from additional tourism and growth. That's what 'fueling good' is all about."

Supporting community events, such as Fiesta de la Flor, is reflective of the CITGO commitment to giving back to the communities in which its employees live and work. In operation for more than 80 years, the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery is dedicated to supporting community initiatives that improve the lives of Corpus Christi residents, including Charlie's Place Recovery Center, Special Olympics South Texas Spring Games, and Habitat for Humanity. Over the past two years, CITGO employees and volunteers have donated more than 4,800 hours to these and other important causes.

About CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery

The CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery, which celebrated 80 years of operations in 2015, provides more than 1,000 jobs locally, while generating more than $345 million per year on average in support of the local economy through salaries, services and taxes. With a crude refining capacity of approximately 157,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) and a versatile product mix, which includes an average of 4.2 million gallons of gasoline, the CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery is one of the most sophisticated and efficient fuel and petrochemical refineries in the nation. In addition to producing high-quality fuels for a network of more than 300 independently owned and operated CITGO branded stations in the State of Texas and thousands more across the country, CITGO Corpus Christi refinery employees are dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities. CITGO Corpus Christi employees volunteer more than 2,500 hours on average annually to support causes and organizations including United Way, Charlie's Place, Muscular Dystrophy Association, The Miracle League, Catholic Charities, Special Olympics, Hans and Pat Suter Park and Adopt-A-Beach Clean Up, among many others. For more information, visit www.citgocorpuschristi.com.

About CITGO

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

