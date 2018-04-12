CITGO Warms Up for the 122nd Boston Marathon

"The signature CITGO sign, one of the most recognizable landmarks of the Boston skyline, has energized runners to the finish line for more than 50 years," said Simon Suarez, Interim Vice President of Supply and Marketing at CITGO. "With our continuing sponsorship support and renewed participation, CITGO looks forward to growing the brand's iconic presence at this legendary race."

Since becoming the Official Fuel Sponsor of the Boston Marathon, CITGO has sponsored a digital campaign titled "The Road to Boston" that provides year-long event information to participants of the Boston Marathon. The CITGO brand is also present at every step of the race, with signage located just outside the Athletes' Village in Hopkinton at the beginning of the race and a "Fueling Good Runway, presented by CITGO" that all participants pass through to start their journey.

Continuing a tradition started last year, CITGO will also host a "cheer zone" located at mile 25.2 beneath the landmark CITGO sign in Kenmore Square, where company representatives and supporters will gather to encourage participants as they take their final steps toward the Boylston Street finish line.

"The marathon and the CITGO sign are two of the first things that come to mind when you think of Boston," continued Suarez. "We are incredibly proud to be part of this event and the fabric of this city."

CITGO has been part of the Boston community since 1940, when Cities Service opened its divisional headquarters in Boston. In 1965, Cities Service introduced its CITGO brand, replacing the white and green Cities Service logo atop its offices on 660 Beacon Street with the now-iconic CITGO sign in Kenmore Square.

CITGO, based in Houston, is a refiner, transporter and marketer of transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products. The company is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., the national oil company of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. For more information, visit www.CITGO.com.

