Citi and Finsemble Win WatersTechnology's 2021 Best Sell-Side Implementation Award

Citi's London-based FX Data Toolkit team has been using Cosaic's ChartIQ solution since 2015 to provide historical, real-time analysis and advanced visualizations to the Global FX business. In 2019, Citi made a strategic investment in Cosaic, supporting the vendor's development of its smart desktop platform, Finsemble, which links any type of application together for seamless workflow. In 2019, Cosaic and Citi began the implementation of Finsemble across Citi's Institutional Client Groups (ICG), including capital markets and private banking. Using Finsemble, ICG currently deploys 550+ applications to approximately 4,500 users across the globe.

"Citi's strategic investment and subsequent roll-out of Finsemble has proven the power that smart desktop technology can have on large institutions," says Dan Schleifer, Cosaic CEO. "Automating workflow between apps frees up the end user to focus on more important value-driven tasks."

Citi product managers and developers globally benefit from faster tech innovation and ease of deployment, and sales and traders benefit from a more efficient, integrated desktop experience. Citi's users can deploy new applications, integrating them with existing workflows and applications quickly. As a result, Citi was able to create a universal UI across all applications for end-user workflow and a unified smart desktop experience. Users can also automate workflows and make faster trade decisions.

"ICG Desktop and Finsemble has become a cornerstone of our product strategy for our Global Spread Products business, as it allows us to create an integrated application experience for our users," says Gareth Barber, GSP Product Manager. "We are able to develop a cohesive user experience by interlinking different applications to react dynamically to each other and display relevant data for the task being undertaken by our traders or sales people."

