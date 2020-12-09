Citi Names Elissar Farah Antonios as the first woman to run its MENA Operations

Citi's global network is one of the key differentiators, and the emerging market access Citi provides its clients is unparalleled. Last year, Citi formed the EMEA Emerging Market (EM) Cluster to bring these growing and dynamic markets under one management umbrella, charged with creating an even more compelling client offering, along with greater opportunities for its employees.

The EMEA Emerging Markets Cluster underleadership of Atiq Rehman, EM Emerging Markets Head, already contributes approximately 30% of Citi's net income in EMEA, and demand for Citi's capabilities in 2020 has never been stronger.

The Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region is among the fastest growing in Citi's EM portfolio, where Citi has a market leading franchise. Given the substantial opportunities in MENA, it is critical to ensure that Citi has continuity of leadership in place to build on our momentum.

Elissar joined Citi in 2005 as Head of Citi Private Bank in Abu Dhabi. She has more than 25 years of financial services experience in the region. As Citi Country Officer (CCO) for the UAE since 2016 and Cluster Head for UAE, Levant and Iraq since 2019, she has helped to advance Citi's relationships with some of the most important clients in the region. In addition to her new cluster role, Elissar will continue as CCO UAE.

About Citi:

