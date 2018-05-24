CITICPE Partners with Yale University on Second "Corporate Executives Program" to Educate Portfolio Companies about Global Best Practices

The "CITICPE Corporate Executives Program" teaches executives and entrepreneurs about advanced global management concepts and practices to help to improve their management skills and cultivate them to be outstanding business leaders, who will lead first-class enterprises. In addition, the platform encourages a valuable dialogue between CITICPE and its portfolio companies, helping to strengthen their relationship. This year's "Corporate Executives Program" will focus on four major modules, namely leadership, competitive marketing strategy, organizational management and digital enterprise operation. On May 18, when the first module officially started, leaders and guests from CITICPE and the Yale School of Management attended an opening ceremony for the program, at which Molly Nagler, Vice President of the Yale School of Management, delivered a welcome speech, and Mr. Lefei Liu, Chairman and CEO of CITICPE, gave remarks as Dean of the CITIC Private Equity Management Institute.

Mr. Liu said the first "Corporate Executives Program" in 2016 achieved excellent results and the participating executives responded positively. Based on this feedback and the idea of continuous learning, the CITIC Private Equity Management Institute launched the second program, optimizing the curriculum according to the latest market developments and demands of senior executives.

He commented, "Leadership is the ability to lead a team so it can achieve success and excellence. The acquisition of leadership skills is a lifelong learning process; trainees are expected to be engaged in the program and apply what they have learned from it to their professional roles."

The opening ceremony was also attended by Mr. Yu Tian, President of CITICPE; Mr. Feng Zhai, Managing Director and Head of the Portfolio Management Department of CITICPE; staff and LP representatives of CITICPE, as well as more than 30 senior executives of the firm's portfolio companies. The majority of the leadership courses in the first module of the 2018 program are taught by Professor David Bach, MBA of the Yale School of Management and Senior Deputy Dean for Global Programs. Bach was named one of the "World's Best Business School Professors Under Age 40" by Poets & Quants and his courses have been rated by the Aspen Institute as one of the "World's Top 20 Most Interesting Business School Courses".



The "Corporate Executive Program" adopts innovative and diversified teaching styles and methods, focusing on enterprise strategy, competitive strategy, organizational change, cultural innovation and brand strategy amongst other topics. The inaugural class of the first program was successfully completed in December 2016. Its participants were made up of 30 CEOs and senior executives of the portfolio companies in which CITICPE holds controlling stakes, from a variety of sectors including Industrial & Energy, Healthcare, Financial Services and Consumption.

The second "Corporate Executives Program" has already received a positive response and enthusiastic feedback from several trainees.

Mr. Xiaofei Yin, COO at Hairology Group, remarked, "The second program has totally exceeded my expectations by leading us to think at the next level and looking beyond the conventional notions of leadership. The discussion has been focusing on synergies across the industry and the supply chain from a nonmarket perspective, which has been very innovative and benefitted me greatly."



As part of CITICPE's comprehensive training system and in addition to the "Corporate Executives Program", CITIC Private Equity Management Institute helps senior executives and employees of its portfolio companies improve their industry and professional knowledge through regular "CITICPE Up Study" programs and an online training platform called the "CITICPE Cloud School".

As one of the largest private equity players in China, CITICPE is one of the few investment firms to adopt a comprehensive value-added service system. The company advocates "Comprehensive Investment and Management" and encourages full intervention at every stage of an investment. CITICPE has a dedicated post-investment management team that works with its investment team to improve the financial, corporate governance and operating status of portfolio companies. The firm partners with renowned universities, such as Yale University, to help its portfolio companies improve their operational management and apply international business practice standards in all aspects of enterprise operations.

About CITICPE

CITICPE is a leading asset management firm that manages multiple asset classes, including private equity, mezzanine and public market funds and other products, for a group of over 200 domestic and international investors. The firm was founded in 2008 by a world class team of investment professionals. CITICPE knows China like no one else and is a globally minded long term value investor. The firm uses its sector expertise to generate deal flow and drive the value creation work during the post-investment stage. CITICPE follows a disciplined investment approach to preserve and grow its investors' capital. The firm's private equity portfolio of more than 100 companies is highly diversified by sector and investment criteria. CITICPE takes pride in its forward-looking investment philosophy and works hard to create value over the long term for its investors and a better world. For more information, please visit http://www.citicpe.com.en/.

About Yale Center Beijing

The Yale Center Beijing advances Yale University's fundamental dedication to developing leaders from all sectors of society and all regions of the globe. By leveraging Yale's wealth of resources as a global research university and its historically strong ties to China, the center aims to further constructive dialogue about pressing issues and the forthright exchange of ideas and knowledge among decision makers and thought leaders.

The Center, which is housed in a 16,500-square-foot space in the Chaoyang District of Beijing, enables the University to expand existing activities and form new partnerships with organizations in China, supports research and study from each of the University's schools and divisions, and serves as a gathering place for alumni from throughout Asia.

