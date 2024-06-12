"Cities have just 2,000 days left to achieve critical sustainability goals," warns Arcadis in latest report

Arcadis' Sustainable Cities Index 2024 reveals major disparities in sustainability progress, as cities race to meet 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Six US cities rank in the top 10 on profit pillar, creating an opportunity for growth across other pillars

San Francisco top US city under Profit pillar, as home to many successful technology companies

AMSTERDAM, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis has issued a rallying call to cities worldwide, as the publication of its Sustainable Cities Index 2024 reveals the need for accelerated action in tackling climate change and other urban sustainability challenges.

Top 20 most sustainable cities in the Arcadis Sustainable Cities Index 2024

The publication of the report comes with nearly 2,000 days until the 2030 deadline for achieving the UN SDGs. It reveals some clear differences between leading cities such as Amsterdam (1st), Copenhagen (3rd) and Munich (5th), and those trailing behind - particularly US and Asian cities like New York (48th), Boston (56th), and Taipei (62nd). Overall, European cities dominate the top of the SCI.

Arcadis' Sustainable Cities Index ranks 100 cities across three pillars of sustainability - Planet, People, and Profit. Marking the 6th edition of the report since its inception in 2015, it comprises 67 metrics that highlight our evolving understanding of sustainability, including air pollution, waste management, and investment in low carbon infrastructure (including renewable energy and sustainable transport), as well as economic performance, social equity, and natural disaster resilience.

This year Arcadis has also added a fourth 'Progress' pillar to measure change over time. This demonstrates the impact of sustainability interventions made over the last decade and, when considered alongside the other pillars, provides insights into a city's future trajectory.

High performance in the Planet pillar is associated with overall success, with eight of the top 10 cities for Planet also appearing in the overall top 10. The Planet pillar is comprised of metrics like sustainable energy systems and low-emission transport, suggesting these are powerful tools for urban sustainability.

This year's index also highlights that high performance on the Profit metric does not necessarily come at the expense of environmental sustainability. The report emphasizes how a thriving economy should support investment in infrastructure, alternative energy sources, green initiatives, and social programs.

US cities dominate the Profit pillar. San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, New York, and Seattle all appear in the top 10 for Profit, thanks to ease of doing business, GDP per capita, and employment rates. However, while these cities demonstrate business success, wage levels and living standards are not keeping pace. To move higher up, socially inclusive development strategies are critical, and North American and European cities must draw inspiration from each other to continue making progress.

When it comes to progress, there is an opportunity for US cities to invest in sustainable practices that will improve their rankings in the People and Planet pillars. While US cities may not have the same amount of infrastructure as European cities, investment in public transportation is expanding, especially with the support of almost $4 billion for 14 major transit construction projects across the US announced earlier this year.

Peter Wijsman, San Francisco Executive at Arcadis, said:

"Economies of local US cities are thriving. The real opportunity for all US cities is to invest in sustainable energy systems and low-emissions transport with equity in mind. Amsterdam topping the Profit pillar as well as the overall report demonstrates that a city can have a robust economy while investing in sustainable infrastructure that improves overall quality of life. I am optimistic that US cities will build on their current economic success to work towards global sustainability goals."

John Batten, Arcadis Global Cities Director, added:

"Cities play a critical role in advancing the sustainable development agenda. However, our progress assessment shows that more needs to be done to meet the SDG deadline. With just 2,000 days to go, the challenge is to keep innovating. Whether by scaling up renewable energy initiatives, integrating climate considerations into infrastructure planning, improving mobility through intelligent traffic management, or supporting the retrofit of existing buildings, there are always areas to improve. As 2030 approaches, cities must build on successes, identify areas for progress, and foster collaboration to address challenges."

Download the full report here.

About Arcadis

